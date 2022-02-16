The Black Doll Affair aims to empower Black women, girls

The Black Doll Affair is a national organization dedicated to empowering and lifting the self-esteem of Black girls and women, in addition to philanthropy.

WPTV's Chris Gilmore spoke with The Black Doll Affair Founder Dana "Mama Doll" Hill, and members Karen Grey and Kendra Dixon about women's empowerment, the organization's contributions to the community, and future initiatives.

WPTV The Black Doll Affair Founder Dana "Mama Doll" Hill.

Hill created the organization 15 years ago after witnessing "the doll test" on the Oprah Winfrey show.

"When we started in 2007, the term "Black Girl Magic" didn't exist, you couldn't just walk into Walgreens and buy a Black doll," said Hill. "So, we really had to create a movement around the Black dolls and self-esteem and empowerment."

As part of the movement, every year on the first Saturday of December, members of the The Black Doll Affair have Christmas parties globally, where they inspire and empower young Black girls.

WPTV The Black Doll Affair member Kendra Dixon.

"Little girls are able to see living dolls, and they also receive a toy doll," said Dixon, "and they walk away with the message of beauty, which is going to stick with them forever."

The Black Doll Affair has a host of honorary celebrity members including Gabrielle Union, Taye Diggs and Misty Copeland.

Dixon is a proud member.

"When I put on this shirt, it's more than a shirt, it's a message of the vision," said Dixon.

A vision of not only beauty, but intelligence and tenacity.

"From plastic dolls to living dolls, we are the living dolls," said Grey. "We can use plastic dolls to have little girls create a moment and envision themselves of being something spectacular when they grow up— a doctor, a teacher, an astronaut."

WPTV The Black Doll Affair member Karen Grey.

The organization not only encourages Black girls to pursue their goals and dreams but also empowers women and boosts their self-confidence.

"We're here to change the way Black women are perceived," said Grey, "but more importantly, how we perceive ourselves."

Years later, the organization has continued to have a tremendous impact on Black women and girls around the world for generations to come.

"I have seen so many of own members, who have remained with me from the beginning, I've watched their evolution, I've watched them feel more empowered to use their voices and how they're crafting their self-esteem and presenting differently," said Hill.

For more information about the Black Doll Affair or to support the movement, click here.

Watch the full discussion below.