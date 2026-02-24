Palm Beach County's first Black and female administrator reflects on her legacy months after retirement

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Verdenia Baker spent 38 years with Palm Beach County before retiring last May — and she hasn't slowed down since.

Baker, who became the county's first Black and first female county administrator in 2015, sat down with WPTV to reflect on her historic career and the lessons she hopes to pass on to the next generation.

Since retiring, Baker has been embracing new experiences — including a cruise she took just days after leaving office.

"We went on a cruise. I retired on that Friday. I was on a plane on that Sunday evening," Baker said.

But stepping away from public service hasn't been easy.

"There are times my husband and my daughter say, 'Wait a minute, I thought you retired,' because I'm still going to certain meetings. I'm still involved in the community," Baker said.

Baker's career began in Broward County before she transitioned to Palm Beach County, where she worked in many roles before overseeing the county's budget department. She credits a mentor with helping shape her path.

"My career just took off, and I have to thank Mr. Bob Weissman for mentoring me and definitely giving me opportunities," Baker said.

When she was appointed county administrator in 2015, Baker became a trailblazer — a distinction she said came with both pride and pressure.

"Along with all the firsts come all the challenges. You learn to keep your eye on the prize, on where you're going, what you're doing," Baker said.

Throughout her tenure, Baker said she remained focused on the impact local government has on everyday life.

"It is government that makes sure you have beautiful parks to bring your kids to, that you don't have potholes in the middle of the roadway," Baker said.

She said her faith and family were central to her success.

"I'm a woman of faith, so it definitely takes a solid foundation in order to succeed," Baker said.

Baker has since had a street named in her honor — a recognition she said still catches her off guard.

"I'm still pleasantly surprised and grateful," Baker said.

Now, as she settles into retirement, Baker said she hopes her story inspires others.

"I hope that I help younger people realize that they can achieve anything they want as long as they work hard for it and fight for it," Baker said.

