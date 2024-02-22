Watch Now
Improv class' casting call for change in West Palm Beach

Bob Carter Actor Workshop West Palm Beach 02222024
Posted at 6:42 PM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 20:11:23-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you look around Palm Beach County, the arts are everywhere. However, there is a community within the arts that is underrepresented.

That's where a group of comedians are standing up and making a change. Once a month, the group comes together to perform improv, specifically geared towards minority communities.

Bob Carters Actors Rep theater in West Palm Beach 02222024
Bob Carter's Actor's Rep theater in West Palm Beach, Fla.

They host a BIPOC drop-in. BIPOC stands for Black, Indigenous and People of Color and the group is looking for new and diverse story tellers. The next class is Feb. 28.

Whether you're a beginner or expert, the classes are open to BIPOC of all skill levels.

If you would like to take a drop-in class, you can call Bob Carter's Actor's Rep theater in West Palm Beach at 561-833-7529 or visit their website at ActorsRep.org.

