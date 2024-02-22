Improv class' casting call for change in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you look around Palm Beach County, the arts are everywhere. However, there is a community within the arts that is underrepresented.

That's where a group of comedians are standing up and making a change. Once a month, the group comes together to perform improv, specifically geared towards minority communities.

WPTV Bob Carter's Actor's Rep theater in West Palm Beach, Fla.

They host a BIPOC drop-in. BIPOC stands for Black, Indigenous and People of Color and the group is looking for new and diverse story tellers. The next class is Feb. 28.

Whether you're a beginner or expert, the classes are open to BIPOC of all skill levels.

If you would like to take a drop-in class, you can call Bob Carter's Actor's Rep theater in West Palm Beach at 561-833-7529 or visit their website at ActorsRep.org.