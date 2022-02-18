Community celebrates the life of Elsie Singletary

PAHOKEE, Fla. — The Pahokee community is celebrating the life of Elsie L. Singletary.

Singletary was married to the late Roy Singletary, the first Black mayor of Pahokee.

Elsie Singletary will be remembered as Pahokee’s first Black First Lady who always helped others and was deeply involved in her community.

“She would take people to the doctor,” said Tammy Bussey, daughter of Elsie Singletary. “She would do anything to feed them and to clothe them. She just helped everybody she could and she gave to them and visited them.”

Singletary’s story is one of strength, perseverance, and great accomplishments.

While raising six girls and one boy, Singletary worked as a domestic housekeeper for families in the Pahokee area for many years.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH ❤️ Pahokee remembers Elsie Singletary, city's first Black 'First Lady'

“She would take people to the doctor. She would do anything to feed them and clothe them and helped everybody she could. She gave and visited them wihtout needing any praise.” #wptv #wflx pic.twitter.com/5glHRpmqtP — Linnie Supall WPTV (@LinnieSupall) February 18, 2022

She later went on to work for the Palm Beach County School District until she retired in 2004.

Singletary had a strong faith and served as a member of St. James AME Church in Pahokee and St. Paul AME Church in West Palm Beach.

Singletary passed away earlier this month with her family by her side after enduring a long battle with cancer.

She was 82 years old.

Arrangements for Deaconess Elsie L. Singletary:

Wake/Viewing:

Friday, February 18, 2022

St. James A.M.E. Church

465 South Lake Avenue

Pahokee, FL

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Funeral Service:

Saturday, February 19, 2022

United Missionary Baptist Church

225 Bacom Point Road

Pahokee, FL

11 a.m.