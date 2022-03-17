Boca Raton student among Black History Month contest winners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Palm Beach County student is one of eight Black History Month contest winners honored by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“This Black History Month, students were able to learn about African-Americans that helped shape Florida’s history and that of our entire country,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

Aryanah Sahai is a fifth grade student at A.D. Henderson University School in Boca Raton.

Sahai submitted an essay titled An Amazing Woman that Uplifts Her Community about Secretary of the Florida Department of Children and Families, Shevaun Harris.

This year's contest theme was "Celebrating African-American Contributions to Florida’s History."

Sahai believes that education is a gift that she values and that it is important to help your community.

“Learning about the history of our country and the contributions of people who make our world better is the best way to help shape the future,” said DeSantis.