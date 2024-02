DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — An art festival in Delray Beach is set to showcase art, talent and entrepreneurship of youth in the community on Friday.

The Black History Youth Awareness Art Festival will take place outdoors at 4 p.m. at the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum located at 170 NW 5th Ave.

The event, organized by Cultural Arts Performance and Education Universal, aims to engage Palm Beach County youth through art, music and Black History.

