Andre Dawson Classic showcases HBCU baseball talent on national stage this weekend

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — On the baseball diamond, several trailblazers paved the way for players of color, such as Jackie Robinson, Willie Mays, and Andre Dawson.

For the latter name in Dawson, his impact on the game and historically black colleges and universities can never be underestimated, especially at his alma mater, Florida A&M University.

WATCH BELOW: 'Our institutions and our baseball league is one to be respected,' Grambling’s Head Coach Davin Pierre tells WPTV

Andre Dawson Classic showcases HBCU baseball talent

“Andre Dawson is the only Hall of Famer to play at the school,” said Florida A&M Head Coach, Jamey Shouppe.

A Hall of Famer, yes, and he has the accolades to back up his Cooperstown enshrinement with a 21-year baseball career, four Silver Slugger Awards, eight gold gloves, and All-Star appearances, and an MVP honor.

“I tell my guys I say the chances of you having a major league career like Andre Dawson had, that’s going to be hard to do. But to be the type of man he is, that’s what we all strive for,” said Coach Shouppe.

What Florida A&M’s Coach wants his players to strive for is Dawson’s dedication to shed light on HBCUs, bring diversity to America’s favorite pastime, and be great men.

It’s a fight Dawson won, as every year the MLB hosts the Andre Dawson Classic, where seven HBCUs, like Dawson’s alma mater, Florida A&M, and Grambling, will take the field this weekend.

“I want people to be able to say that guy plays the right way and they’re very well coached,” said Coach Shouppe.

“With these games being broadcast on the national level, it’s important to show people that our institutions and our baseball league is one to be respected,” said Grambling’s Head Coach Davin Pierre.

Who’s excited the games will be aired on the MLB Network and their apps, allowing HBCUs to showcase their skillsets while also enjoying the luxurious amenities the Jackie Robinson Complex offers.

“There's an opportunity for those guys when they’re not playing the game, they can work on their game. The cages are there, and there's multiple fields there, and it’s a really good setup for them to watch some baseball and be around baseball,” said Coach Pierre.

The Andre Dawson Classic kicks off this weekend at the Jackie Robinson Complex to find the schedule click here.