African American troop in West Palm Beach celebrates scouting, service and inclusion

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Like many of our country's oldest organizations, the history of scouting is one marred by segregation.

According to the African American Archives, Black Boy Scout Troops, often referred to as "colored troops," branched off from Boy Scouts of America (BSA) shortly after the organization was founded in 1910.

Many African American troops met in what was considered their primary meeting space, Black churches. One such troop formed long after Jim Crow in the 1980s at the historic Tabernacle Baptist Church in West Palm Beach. Today, the troop has evolved, just like the National organization, which is now Scouting America.

The Tabernacle Troop is three troops in one: Cub Scout Pack 116, Troop 4116B and Troop 4116G. While predominately African American, the leadership said the focus is always on unity and inclusion.

"Wherever we go that is noticed. That is something we can't shake, but we are inclusive. We have not just all African American Scouts, but we have other races in our troop and program as well," said Moses Baker Jr., troop leader.

Hollani Davis/WPTV

That inclusion also comes in nurturing young girls. Shortly after the national organization allowed females to enter the ranks in 2019, Troop 4116G at Tabernacle was formed. It was chartered by the Gulf Stream Council.

"We get to do all the things the Boy Scouts do and there haven't been really any limitations," said Clover Delica of Troop 4116G.

Parents and troop leaders said there is a bond that exits within its membership that provides a sense of comfort in a world where they're children are often the minority.

"To see other kids that look like him and then other leaders, it's priceless," said Kenya Smith, a parent and troop leader.

"That uniqueness means that these kids have a home, where they feel comfortable, where they can open up and talk to you," said Rosalyn Baker, troop leader.

From cubs to pack and beyond, the membership of the Tabernacle Troop is 40 plus kids strong. It's proudly shaped more than a dozen Eagle Scouts, boys and girls, including Emmanuel Parker, the first deaf African American Eagle Scout in the country.

"I wanted him to get friends, that's it. Not for him to grow up to be this amazing kid like he is now," said Parker's mom, Erica Jarett, jokingly.

Chris Clarke made Eagle Scout before the age of 15, which is a major feat.

"It feels great to have a community. Someone is always there to help me and have my back," said Clarke.

The scouts are constantly striving to earn their next badge and rank while having fun along the way. For their leadership, the deeper purpose of service and readiness is never lost.

"It's alright to go camping. It's alright to do a lot of things but we have to prepare them for the world as it is today," said Moses Baker Jr.