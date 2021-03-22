Clergy members unite in West Palm Beach, call for end to racism

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Religious leaders from different walks of faith came together Monday in West Palm Beach as a unifying voice and message of unity.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: America in Crisis

Two dozen clergy members gathered on the steps of the historic Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church.

The leaders issued a "United We Stand" statement of solidarity to denounce racism and the divisive rhetoric in America.

"We are at a very pivotal time here in our country. A time that we have seen much division. A time when we have seen a lot between people," Palm Beach County Clergy Alliance President Rev. J.R. Thicklin said.

WPTV Rev. J.R. Thicklin organized the event and hopes to have a roundtable discussion with the faith leaders in the coming weeks.

The group said they are looking for ways to spread a message of unity.

"[We] can no longer allow ourselves to be confined or defined by labels and titles. That puts us in boxes described as left or right. The reality is that the manifestation of who we are is not defined by titles, but rather by what we do," said Jordan Smith of Memorial Presbyterian Church.

Thicklin, who organized the event, said the next step is to organize a roundtable within the next two weeks.

"We are here today because hate must be quarantined, and love must be unmasked," Rabbi Barry Silver said.