Chauvin trial: New video, audio shared in court as prosecution calls more witnesses

MINNEAPOLIS - State prosecutors will be calling more witnesses Thursday in the trial against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd. Wednesday, jurors saw new video and different angles of the events that took place on May 25, 2020 outside Cup Foods.

Chauvin is facing second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter charges in connection with Floyd's death. Widely-shared video from the scene shows Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck and back for several minutes. Floyd died at the scene. The defense argues Floyd's death was drug or health-related.

Some of the videos from the scene made one witness become so overwhelmed by emotions the court had to take a short recess.

One of the newly-released videos is from Chauvin's body camera and there is audio of an exchange between him and a bystander immediately after Floyd is put in an ambulance and taken away from the scene.

The bystander, Charles McMillian told Chauvin he did not respect what he did to Floyd.

"That's one person's opinion," Chauvin responded to McMillian as he got into his squad car. "We gotta control, gotta control this guy because he's a sizable guy. It looks like he's probably on something."

Chauvin's body camera was knocked off during the initial struggle with Floyd and only captured audio. His camera was later found and placed back on his uniform.

Several witnesses for the prosecution have recalled their overwhelming emotions and guilt at watching what was happening to Floyd and feeling powerless to stop it because of the other officers on scene.

Including the clerk at the Cup Foods store who says he noticed Floyd used a counterfeit $20. He explained the store policy on counterfeit money and described how he tried to talk to Floyd about it while a co-worker called 911.

The teen described feeling "disbelief" and "guilt" about what happened to Floyd.

Video was shown of the clerk, Chris Martin, and Floyd inside the Cup Foods store.

Other video shown to the court Wednesday included the body camera footage from the other officers who arrived on the scene that day. It laid out the events of others involved in detail, from the moment they arrived on scene to after Floyd is taken away, and how they talked to bystanders and eyewitnesses afterward.

Floyd's death sparked a national wave of protests and discussions of racial inequity.

Testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin is slated to resume Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

