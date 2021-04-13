Chauvin trial: State expected to wrap up witness testimony on Tuesday

The prosecution is expected to call its final witnesses in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Tuesday, allowing Chauvin’s lawyers to begin calling witnesses of their own.

Judge Peter Cahill said on Monday that he believes the defense could wrap up their witness testimony by the end of the week, meaning closing arguments could occur early next week.

Proceedings on Tuesday will come a day after Cahill denied a request from the defense to sequester the jury amid the unrest caused by the fatal police shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright. Chauvin's attorney argued that jurors could be influenced by the prospect of what might happen as a result of their verdict in the case.

“There must be a greater threat to our security," Cahill said.

Later on Monday, the state called Philonise Oneil Floyd, the brother of George Floud, to the stand. Philonise Floyd grew emotional as he described his relationship with his brother and viewed photos of them as children.

Also on Monday, the state heard testimony from a cardiologist, who testified that Floyd died of cardiac arrest caused by low levels of oxygen in his body.

“After reviewing all the facts and evidence in the case, I can state with a high degree of medical certainty that George Floyd did not die from a primary cardiac event and he did not die from a drug overdose,” Dr. Jonathan Rich testified Monday.

Jurors also heard from Seth Wane Stoughton, a use-of-force expert from the University of South Carolina, who called Chauvin’s decision to kneel on Floyd’s neck "unreasonable, excessive and contrary to generally accepted police practices.”

Testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin will continue Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

