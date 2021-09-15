Would You Try The New Pumpkin Spice Ravioli At Sam’s Club?

If you’re excited about seeing all your favorite foods get a pumpkin spice version when summer comes to an end, I’m happy to tell you there’s another classic dinner food getting a fall twist.

Sam’s Club is now selling pumpkin spice ravioli in clubs nationwide for a limited time. The Rana Pumpkin Spice Ravioli comes in two 18-ounce packs for $8.98 with 10 one-cup servings per container. Wrapped in thin pasta, the filling blends pumpkin with cheese and cream. Rana suggests serving it with butter or extra virgin olive oil and garnishing it with pecan crumbles or raisins.

Sam’s Club has a variety of other pumpkin spice treats as well, including a 28-piece set of pumpkin spice bonbons from Wild Ophellia with ganache filling spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, ginger and cloves. The warehouse club is also bringing back their 4.5-pound Member’s Mark Pumpkin Cheesecake for $17.78.

You’ll need a Sam’s Club membership to try their pumpkin spice products, but don’t worry if you don’t have one. There are plenty of other pumpkin spice foods in grocery stores nationwide.

If the ravioli sounds intriguing to you, you might want to try Cup Noodles pumpkin spice ramen instead. While they’re prepared the same way as regular ramen — just add water and pop in the microwave — the pumpkin spice flavor is saucy, not soup-based. The company suggests topping the noodles with whipped cream for an “outlandish pumpkin spice in-a-cup experience.”

If you’d rather stick with coffee and dessert when it comes to pumpkin flavors, Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte is officially back on the menu, as is Dairy Queen’s Pumpkin Pie Blizzard.

You’ll also find pumpkin spiced Milano cookies, Pepperidge Farm Swirl pumpkin spice bread, Thomas’ pumpkin spice English muffins and bagels and even beer, including Samuel Adams’s Jack-O pumpkin ale and a variety of pumpkin flavors from Elysian Brewing.

Do you love your pumpkin spice?

