New Goldfish Mega Bites Are Made For Adults

While you may buy them for your children, chances are you’ve enjoyed Pepperidge Farm Goldfish crackers yourself, too. The tiny Goldfish are the perfect size for little hands, but the brand is kicking off the New Year with a snack made specifically for all of us adults who also enjoy sneaking a handful.

A permanent addition to the Goldfish lineup, new Goldfish Mega Bites are 50% larger than regular Goldfish and even cheesier than the original iconic snack. Created with adult consumers in mind, Mega Bites are available in Sharp Cheddar and Cheddar Jalapeño with a touch of heat.

You can now find Goldfish Mega Bites in grocery stores nationwide for around $2.69 per 5.9-ounce bag.

Interestingly, the original Goldfish crackers were actually made for adults, not children. Introduced in 1962, they were meant to be served with cocktails and were popular at pubs, bars, bowling alleys and dinner parties.

The crackers eventually grew in popularity and were even taken to space aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery in 1988. They became popular with kids when Goldfish added smiles to the snack in 1997, which is what they are now most known for.

Since then, Goldfish have gone through a few flavor makeovers. These flavors include a Frank’s RedHot version, crackers with hidden veggies and a cheddar and sour cream flavor.

Because the new Mega Goldfish are bigger, you may want to consider taking a cue from the ’60s and serving them with cocktails and appetizers.

Both flavors sound like they would pair well with a jalapeño popper cheese ball for dipping, as the recipe calls for both cheddar cheese and jalapeños, plus sour cream, cream cheese, bacon, scallions and spices. You could also serve them with some more crackers that you make yourself, like these easy oyster crackers that you simply mix with dried dill, lemon pepper, garlic and a few other spices.

For a complementary cocktail, try looking even further back in time for inspiration. This Prohibition-Era Horse’s Neck cocktail is a bright yellow drink that combines ginger beer with the citrusy flavors of lemon juice and the rich notes of Cognac.

Which kids’ snacks do you still enjoy as an adult?

