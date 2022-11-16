This New YouTube Channel Celebrating Eric Carle Looks Perfect For Families

If you’re a parent, no matter your age, you probably know the work of Eric Carle. He wrote children’s books such as the celebrated classic, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” and illustrated others, including “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” by Bill Martin, Jr. His unique collage techniques resulting in vibrant images and an instinctive understanding of and regard for children, made him a beloved author and illustrator.

In 2018, Penguin Young Readers announced the launch of a new imprint called “World of Eric Carle,” focusing on publishing children’s titles based on core values found in Carle’s books. Now, Penguin has teamed up with Rockefeller Productions, producers of the live “Very Hungry Caterpillar Show,” to launch a YouTube channel.

“To our Eric Carle Fans,” the Eric Carle Team at Penguin Young Readers wrote in a Facebook post with a clip previewing the new channel, “Get ready for story time, arts & crafts, and puppet shows starring your favorite Eric Carle characters. We hope you are as excited as we are to explore this new way of remembering and celebrating Eric Carle.”

The channel is slated to launch on Nov. 17, according to the announcement.

“Our mission at Penguin Young Readers is to continue Eric’s legacy with books that nurture a child’s love of literature and learning, and encourage imaginative play and exploration,” the post went on. “Eric’s work continues to influence and inspire today’s authors, artists, and, most importantly, children! We hope this channel makes his work even more accessible to his fans.”

Jen Loja, president of Penguin Young Readers, told License Global that the YouTube channel aims to make Carle’s stories even more accessible for today’s kids.

“Through storytelling, interactive art projects, puppetry and animation, Eric Carle’s beloved and timeless characters and creativity can now be experienced in new and exciting ways by a whole new generation,” Loja said.

The children’s channel will present a variety show with a diverse cast of hosts. Kids and their grownups can enjoy larger-than-life puppets, read-aloud stories, craft projects to follow along with and animated videos based on favorite characters from Carle’s universe of books.

“I believe that children are naturally creative and eager to learn,” Carle, who died in 2021, once said. “I want to show them that learning is really both fascinating and fun.”

The first 15-minute episode of “World of Eric Carle” will premiere on Nov. 17. New episodes are expected to be released to the channel every two weeks during the coming year.

