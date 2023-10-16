Neil Patrick Harris shares sweet birthday message for his 13-year-old twins

Neil Patrick Harris and his husband, David Burtka, now have teenagers in the house!

The former star of the popular series “How I Met Your Mother” celebrated his newly-crowned teenage twins, daughter Harper and son Gideon, in a series of photos on his official Instagram account for their 13th birthday, which was on Oct. 12.

“And, just like that, they’re teenagers,” Harris captioned his Oct. 13 post. “Happy birthday, Harper and Gideon. You are the lights of my life.”

Now that his children have hit their official teen years, Harris appears to have a sense that things may change regarding father-child moments.

“I can’t wait to watch you want to do nothing with me, and I promise I’ll be with you through all of it. Just wow,” he wrote in his Instagram post to the kids.

Over the years, Harris and Burtka have shared other photos of their children with fans, from various public events and more intimate family moments, like this Harris shared on Twitter for Father’s Day 2022 in the kitchen.

Father’s Day is coming, and Wondercade, my weekly email newsletter, is calling all fathers, dads, papas and daddies! Send us your best Dad Joke (or is it the*worst*?)! We’ll run my favorites in next Wednesday's Father’s Day edition of @Wondercade. pic.twitter.com/3t5ndXxUWo — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) June 9, 2022

Of course, at this time of the year, fans of the family are likely looking forward to another category of family portraits: The four are known for their epic family Halloween costumes.

Back in 2010, Harris and Burtka told People they were “super excited/nervous/thrilled” to become fathers in the fall. Then, on Oct. 12, Harris told the world about the twins, who were born via a surrogate.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

“All of us are healthy, healthy, tired, and a little pukey,” he shared on Twitter on that memorable day.

Now, Harris and Burtka must start preparing for the significant milestones of parenting teenagers! Good luck, dads!

