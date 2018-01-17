How much you could get for finding a piece of Michigan meteorite

If you happen to find a piece of the meteorite in metro Detroit, you could be in for a real prize, with some going for up to $1 million a pound.
In a post on eBay about how much a meteorite is worth, the writer says, "meteorites are rarer than gold, platinum, diamonds or emeralds. Owning one is the only way to touch the cosmos, and the demand for such an experience is quite high all over the world!"
According to the buying guide, they usually sell for $300 per gram or more, which means a one pound piece of meteorite could be worth $1 million.
EBay says that you'll need a high quality metal detector to help find a meteorite; One that penetrates deeper into the earth to find more valuable meteorites.
