Florida school dress code questioned after bra-less student told to cover up with band-aids

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Bradenton family is calling into question the Manatee County School District’s dress code policy after their daughter was forced to put band-aids on her nipples.

Lizzy Martin, 17, said a dean told her to put a shirt on over her top, because she wasn’t wearing a bra.

Martin said she complied, but the dean still wasn’t satisfied. Martin said she was sent to the nurses office to put band-aids over her nipples.

“It was humiliating,” said Martin.

School district officials said the student’s attire was distracting for the student body, but acknowledged that the issue could have been handled better.