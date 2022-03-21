An article on WPTV.com referenced a Twitter account that tracks the movement of alleged Russian oligarchs. From that Twitter account, WPTV identified an individual named Leonard Blavatnik as a Russian oligarch. Mr. Blavatnik was born in Ukraine and is an American citizen. He has not been identified by the U.S. government as an oligarch. WPTV regrets the error.
'Russian Oligarch Jets' Twitter account spots plane landing in Palm Beach County
Posted at 2:11 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 21:11:05-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.