This sturdy shelving system is just $79 today (regularly $139)

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Control clutter with this amazing deal on a freestanding shelving unit from Walmart.

Right now, you can save $60 on a Muscle Rack shelving system. Originally priced at $139, this Muscle Rack shelving unit is now just $79. Shipping is free for this holiday deal, making this the perfect time to start organizing your garage or basement before winter hits.

MORE: Get a Sam’s Club membership for $15 through Oct. 15

$79 (was $139) at Walmart

With five shelves and a Z-beam steel frame, the Muscle Rack is a sturdy unit for storing everything from tools to outdoor equipment to utility items. It can withstand up to 4,000 pounds, provided you distribute the weight evenly across the unit.

You can design the shelving unit to suit your needs. You can assemble it into one 72-inch vertical unit, or assemble it into two 36-inch units. Assembly is fast and requires no nuts or bolts or special equipment. All you need is a hammer and your Muscle Rack shelf will be set up in no time.

The heavy-duty steel frame will stand up to wear and tear, as well as rust, but remember this is an indoor item. You can use it for storing everything from toys to holiday decorations, or use it as a workbench to store cumbersome items like electric sanders or snowblowers.

MORE: The Move-Out Method helps you mercilessly declutter

To get this deal on the Muscle Rack shelving unit, you just need to purchase the product online. The deal will only continue as long as supplies last.

If you are looking for a different size or configuration of Muscle Rack shelving, Walmart.com has deals on other options from this brand. Whether you are looking for a 4-tier unit or a 2-tier unit, or options in black, red and more, you can save on many Muscle Rack products if you shop online at Walmart.com right now.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.