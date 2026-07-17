St. Lucie County woman turns $20 scratch-off into $5 million jackpot

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Lottery officials announced Friday that a woman in St. Lucie County hit a big jackpot earlier this year, turning $20 into $5 million.

In a statement, officials said that Maria Duran, 57, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 CROSSWORD CASH scratch-off game on April 6.

Duran chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,262,138.

Officials said Duran purchased her winning ticket from PK 2 Quick Mart, located at 4101 Okeechobee Road in Fort Pierce.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.90. However, the chance of winning $5 million playing this game is 1-in-4,018,135