South Florida residents working side jobs because of inflationary pressure

BOCA RATON, Fla. — With inflation still burdening many South Floridians, some people are now working two jobs to pay the bills. It's something financial advisors have said is becoming more common.

Just a quick search on Facebook and you'll come across Danielle Waycott's passion.

"I do mobile massage therapy," Waycott said. "I go into homes. I bring my table."

Sweet Dee's Massage is her main job and, because of inflationary pressure, she'll soon have a second gig.

"Soon, I'll do EMT and then go into paramedics," Waycott said, pointing out that it will "help lighten the load for health insurance."

It's something other South Floridians, like Kenisha Richardson, whom WPTV met last May, started doing when housing and food prices soured last year.

"I'm tired of spending money at the store," Richardson told WPTV at the time. "So, I would like to save money by growing my own vegetables."

She started making her own seasoning blend and selling it on the side to bring in some extra cash.

According to CNBC, 60% of Americans are now living paycheck to paycheck because of inflation.

"We're all still feeling the pain," Noah Rubin, with Wells Fargo Advisors in Boca Raton, said.

Rubin said he's not surprised some Floridians are now working two jobs to stay afloat.

"Doesn't surprise me at all. They’re working a second job not to take on new bills or live a better lifestyle. It's to pay for groceries. It's to pay for household supplies,” Rubin said. “You really have to try and build a schedule, take a step back and say is there any way to integrate one or two jobs and still have a little bit of a life? I think if you focus on it, you can find the right fit.”

Waycott thinks she'll master it.

"I have a certain time I don't go past but for myself," she said.