USAA auto insurance rates dropping for nearly 500,000 Florida policies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Nearly half a million USAA auto insurance policies in Florida are set to see lower rates after state regulators approved a series of reductions, according to the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation.

Florida Insurance Commissioner Mike Yaworsky approved several auto insurance program rate decreases for USAA Group that average 7%. The changes affect more than 498,000 policies across the state.

Individual policyholders could see different savings depending on their program. According to the state, average rate changes range from a decrease of 0.4% to as much as 11.2%.

USAA has its highest concentration of Florida business in Brevard, Escambia and Okaloosa counties. Average decreases in those counties are 5.8% in Brevard, 8% in Escambia and 8.4% in Okaloosa.

"The Office of Insurance Regulation is constantly reaching out to insurers to inquire about rate relief, and USAA is always stepping up to the plate and looking out for their consumers," Yaworsky said in the release.

He encouraged other insurers to consider additional rate reductions.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia pointed to the reductions as another sign of improvement in the state's insurance market and credited Florida's tort reforms.

"These auto insurance rate decreases will help Florida families keep more of their hard-earned money in their pockets, especially our military families," Ingoglia said.

The latest reductions follow other savings announced by USAA over the past year. According to the release, the company provided nearly $1 billion in rate reductions and direct member returns to Florida members between December 2025 and July 2026. That included a $500 million dividend distributed to approximately 830,000 members.

State regulators also said Florida's five largest auto insurance groups are showing a combined indicated rate change of negative 12.6% for 2026. Those companies represent 81% of Florida's auto insurance market, according to the release.

The state also reported that Florida had the nation's lowest personal auto liability loss ratio in 2025 at 52.5%, its lowest level in 15 years.