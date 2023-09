Lionel Messi buys new $10.8 home in Fort Lauderdale

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Lionel Messi's new Fort Lauderdale home contains eight bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms. Brandon Barre

Lionel Messi's new Fort Lauderdale home contains eight bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms. Brandon Barre

Lionel Messi's new Fort Lauderdale home contains eight bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms. Brandon Barre

Lionel Messi purchased a $10.8 million waterfront home in Fort Lauderdale. Brandon Barre

Lionel Messi purchased a $10.8 million waterfront home in Fort Lauderdale. Brandon Barre

Lionel Messi purchased a $10.8 million waterfront home in Fort Lauderdale. Brandon Barre

Prev 1 / Ad Next