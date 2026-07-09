Port St. Lucie ranked as No. 67 most stressed city in the US, according to WalletHub study

A new study released this month by WalletHub is taking a look at stress in the U.S. and which cities have the most of it.

Compared to other states, Florida performed fairly well, with no cities in the top 35.

The study compared 182 cities across 39 metrics, which included average weekly work hours, unemployment rate, divorce and suicide rates.

According to the report, Jacksonville is the most stressed city in the Sunshine State, topping out at No. 37 in the U.S.

Also, Port St. Lucie was tabbed as the No. 67 most stressed city in the U.S., with the report citing that the city is the 42nd most financially stressed in America.

In South Florida, Miami was on the list at No. 50 (with affordable housing being fourth worst in the U.S.) and Fort Lauderdale at No. 83.

"Some stress is out of our control, due to issues with family, friends or employers. However, where you live can play a big role in how stressed you are. Cities with high crime rates, weak economies, less effective public health and congested transportation systems naturally lead to elevated stress levels for residents. When moving, it’s important to consider how a certain city may impact your mental health – not just your financial opportunities," Wallethub analyst Chip Lupo said.

The report found that money, health and the economy all remain top stressors.

Topping the list of most stressed cities in the U.S. were Detroit, Baltimore, Cleveland, Memphis and Shreveport, Louisiana.

So, where should you go if you’re looking for a little less stress?

Fremont, California, in the Bay Area, a notably affluent area with average home prices of about $1.5 million, topped the list of least stressed. That was followed by South Burlington, Vermont, and Bismarck and Fargo, North Dakota.

Click here to check out the full report.