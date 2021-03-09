Menu

Lowe's offering $10 million for communities reeling from natural disasters

Steven Senne/AP
Lowe's wants to make the holidays easier amid the ongoing pandemic, so they are offering to deliver Christmas trees for free this year. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Posted at 6:15 AM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 06:15:20-05

Home Improvement store Lowe's is celebrating its 100th birthday with a $10 million commitment to help rebuild and restore communities around the nation that are still reeling from natural disasters.

On March 9, Lowe’s is launching an initiative to complete 100 impact projects over the course of 2021.

People can nominate a project for the 100 Hometowns initiative until April 19. The grants for each project will be rewarded in June.

Eligible projects include restoring and rebuilding community spaces such as parks, senior citizen or youth centers and neighborhood housing as well as cultural preservation and area revitalization.

Each project will be funded based on the unique needs of the local community, according to Lowe's.

You can sign up here.

