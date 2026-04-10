Gas prices post biggest monthly jump since 1967 as US inflation rises 0.9%

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — New numbers released Friday by the federal government show U.S. inflation in March was up 0.9%, driven by higher gas prices triggered by the war in Iran.

The data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed unleaded regular gas rising 22.1% in March.

WATCH BELOW: Gas prices post biggest monthly jump since 1967

Gas prices post biggest monthly jump since 1967

"That is the biggest percentage change in a single month since the BLS started tracking this in 1967, so it's a big move," Stephen Kates, a financial expert at Bankrate, told WPTV on Friday.

After spiking last month, gas prices eased this past week following Tuesday's ceasefire agreement with Iran.



"The duration of this conflict is a massive factor, but if it gets resolved, then this shock will start to abate," Kates said. "Gas prices will not come down as fast as they went up, but they'll come back down."

The gas prices were only part of an inflation picture that showed food at home is up 1.9% from a year ago. However, meats, poultry, fish and eggs were down 0.6% last month.

Some notable items rising in the month were fruits and vegetables, up 1%, and coffee, up 1.3%.

"It's still bad," shopper Aris Blossom told WPTV in West Palm Beach on Friday. "But at the end of the day, you have to eat, you have to get gas, but it definitely makes you think of the choices of how often you leave the house."

It's a reality that Kates said is hitting home for American consumers.

"People are paying more out of pocket, and they're just upset," Kates said.