Winn-Dixie teams with Amazon for same-day delivery in West Palm Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Amazon is teaming up with Winn-Dixie to expand its same-day grocery delivery partnership across Florida's largest metropolitan areas, including West Palm Beach and surrounding areas.

The companies announced Tuesday that Winn-Dixie grocery delivery on Amazon is now available to customers throughout Florida, including



West Palm Beach

Miami

Fort Lauderdale

Orlando

Tampa

St. Petersburg

Jacksonville

Tallahassee

Pensacola

Delivery also extends to surrounding neighborhoods and nearby communities throughout each area, according to a news release.

Customers in participating areas can shop for more than 15,000 Winn-Dixie grocery items on Amazon and have them delivered to their doorstep.

The expansion to more areas of Florida comes after the collaboration began in September 2025, which launched in the Jacksonville and Orlando regions.

"Since launching in Jacksonville and Orlando last fall, we’ve seen how much customers value the combination of Winn-Dixie's trusted selection with Amazon’s convenient delivery. More Florida customers have been asking for the ability to shop their favorite local grocery store through Amazon, and we’re thrilled to deliver on that request. This expansion demonstrates our commitment to growing partnerships that customers love and bringing more local grocery favorites to more Florida families," Sophie Turrell, director of U.S. Grocery Partnerships at Amazon, said.

"Winn-Dixie is a trusted hometown grocer that Floridians have relied on for generations, and this expansion allows us to serve even more families with the fresh, quality products and everyday value they expect. Building on our initial launch, we're now reaching the majority of Florida households—bringing added convenience and more savings to customers across the state," Gayle Shields, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer for Winn-Dixie, said.

Customers can shop Winn-Dixie and check delivery availability in their area by clicking here or using the Amazon shopping app.

For a limited time, both Prime members and customers without a Prime membership can enjoy free delivery on all Winn-Dixie orders over $25 with two-hour delivery windows.

Winn-Dixie Rewards members can also link their Rewards account with their Amazon account to earn Rewards value on each purchase that can be redeemed for dollars off future in-store purchases at Winn-Dixie.

The expansion of this service to the West Palm Beach area comes after the recent announcement that the longtime store on the corner of Northlake Boulevard and Military Trail will close April 19.