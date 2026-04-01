Winn-Dixie in Palm Beach Gardens to close April 19, other businesses face rent increases at Gardens Park Plaza

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A decades-old Winn-Dixie grocery store in Palm Beach Gardens will permanently close April 19, marking the end of an era for shoppers at Gardens Park Plaza on Military Trail and Northlake Boulevard, according to company representatives and property owners.

The grocery chain called the closure a "difficult decision" made to support the future success of the brand, company officials told WPTV. Employees will have options to transfer to other locations or receive severance packages.

WATCH BELOW: Winn-Dixie shoppers call Palm Beach Gardens closure 'upsetting'

Winn-Dixie shoppers call Palm Beach Gardens closure 'upsetting'

Community Reaction Mixed

as Shopping Changes Loom

Local shopper Kiki Saunders expressed disappointment about losing the convenient grocery option. "I feel like they have great prices, and it's convenient for me, so for it to close, it's pretty upsetting," Saunders said Wednesday.

The Winn-Dixie closure represents part of broader changes affecting the Palm Beach Gardens shopping center, where rising commercial rents are forcing out additional longtime businesses.

Rising Rents Push Out

Small Businesses

Ilam Shalom, owner of Dollar Deals Plus, said an 80% rent increase from new property management left him no choice but to close after decades in business at the plaza.

"Unfortunately, the rent increase we couldn't handle, and we have to go," Shalom told WPTV. "It is unfortunate, because small businesses are the backbone of the economy. But I do understand things happen."

Property Owners Eye Big Box

Retailers for Anchor Space

Property owners confirmed to WPTV that the Gardens Park Plaza site operates under a ground lease exceeding 50 years, set to expire at the end of April 2026. Management is currently negotiating with big box retailers to fill the anchor space previously occupied by Winn-Dixie, though replacement options may not include another grocery store.

Despite the high-profile departures, approximately 90% of current tenants have renewed their leases, according to property management, indicating most of the shopping center will remain operational.

Why This Matters for

Palm Beach Gardens Residents

The closure affects thousands of residents who have relied on the Military Trail and Northlake Boulevard location for grocery shopping for decades. The loss of convenient grocery access could impact property values and daily routines for nearby neighborhoods, while the potential arrival of big box retailers could reshape the commercial landscape in this area of Palm Beach Gardens.

The changes at Gardens Park Plaza reflect broader trends in South Florida retail, where rising commercial real estate costs are forcing longtime local businesses to close while national chains and larger retailers seek prime locations.

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