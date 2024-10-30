Will Florida car insurance rates soar after recent hurricanes?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Drivers across the country are paying more for their car insurance.

Rates are up 20% from this time last year and 80% in the last decade, according to Milvionne Chery Copeland with WalletHub.

Florida residents are already paying more than the national average because of hurricanes and inflation.

"Florida was once the second highest in the nation for auto insurance," Robert Norberg with Arden Insurance in Lantana said.

WPTV Robert Norberg with Arden Insurance speaks about the high cost of insuring a vehicle in South Florida.

Auto claims have been pouring in after Hurricane Milton made landfall earlier in October. According to the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, there were nearly 1,000 commercial and 34,172 private auto claims just for Milton.

Severe weather and inflation are both to blame for the auto insurance price hike.

Prices are expected to rise especially in Florida where hurricanes and flooding are common. However, there are ways you can save money.

Check with your insurance agent for military, senior, good driver and longevity of coverage discounts. One of the best ways to keep your rates low is to be a good driver and have a good credit score.