White House calls report that Amazon is adding a tariff charge 'a hostile action'

NEW YORK — The White House took aggressive aim at Amazon following a report that it would display the added cost of President Donald Trump's tariffs on items.

At a briefing Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the reported move a "hostile and political act," adding that she had spoken about the matter with President Trump earlier.

Tariffs are pushing Americans to cut costs

Punchbowl News first reported that Amazon will soon "display how much of an item's cost is derived from tariffs — right next to the product's total listed price." The move could directly illustrate to American consumers how Trump's tariffs are affecting the cost of goods.

Trump has slapped 145% tariffs on imports from China and a 10% minimum tax on all other countries.

Amazon didn’t immediately respond to CNN's request for comment about the change.

Other e-commerce websites, like Shein and Temu, have said they implemented changes to their pricing due to the cost of tariffs. Temu has even introduced a new import charge that is displayed at checkout. Both companies source most of their products from China.

Amazon shares fell about 1% in early trading.

'Uncertain times:' A small business owner talks about the impacts of Trump's tariffs

Leavitt on Tuesday also cited a Reuters report from 2021 about an alleged partnership between Amazon and a "Chinese propaganda arm" that censored user reviews on its Chinese website for President Xi Jinping’s speeches and writings.

She said that was "another reason why Americans should buy American," adding that "it's another reason why we are onshoring critical supply chains here at home, to shore up our own critical supply chain and boost our own manufacturing here."

Leavitt declined to say what the move portended for the relationship between Trump and billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Bezos has actively worked to cultivate a relationship with the president in his second term, congratulating him on his November election and dining at the White House.

Amazon donated $1 million to Trump's inaugural fund and is producing a documentary focused on first lady Melania Trump.

Trump recently praised Bezos, telling The Atlantic in an interview published Monday: "He's 100 percent. He's been great."

Bezos' net worth has declined by $30 billion since the start of this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, partly as a result of Trump's tariff policies and a decline in the stock market.

