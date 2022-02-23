Watch
Wall Street losses mount amid simmering Ukraine crisis

Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE - A sign for Wall Street hangs in front of the New York Stock Exchange, July 8, 2021. Stocks are opening with slight gains on Wall Street Thursday, Dec. 30, keeping the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hovering just above the latest record highs they set a day earlier. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, file)
Wall Street
Posted at 4:53 PM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 16:53:43-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s losses mounted Wednesday as world leaders waited to see if Russian President Vladimir Putin orders troops deeper into Ukraine.

The S&P 500 fell 1.8% to an 8-month low, worsening what is now the benchmark index’s second correction in two years.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.6% led by losses in Apple and Microsoft.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.4%. U.S. Treasury yields inched higher, as did gold prices.

A potential war in eastern Europe has added to investors’ concerns about the global economy.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
