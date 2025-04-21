Watch Now
This SunPass toll scam is still circulating. Here's how to protect yourself

WPTV anchor Tania Rogers shows you how to keep your info safe if you're targeted. The first step? Don't click.
Florida's Turnpike sign
WPTV
Florida's Turnpike sign
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A toll scam is continuing to target drivers in South Florida.

Over the weekend, I received a text along with several co-workers saying there's a balance on a toll violation that must be paid or we could face severe penalties.

WATCH: How to spot a scam toll text

How to keep yourself safe from toll scams

So how can you tell the difference between text scams and what's real?

Ford Merrill with Security Alliance says, "They're looking to steal your personal information, followed by your credit card information, and finally they will often have a multi-factor authentication bypass."

He's been following these types of scams since 2023. To protect yourself, he says pay attention to the sender.

"Looking at the sender address, it will often be like a strange number that you don't recognize or it will be an email address that you don't recognize, even though it's a text message."

Experts also say you should delete the text message.

Sunpass toll scam
What the toll scam looks like via text.

These toll scams are a widespread problem throughout the country, which the FBI is taking seriously. According to its data, in 2024 the internet crime complaint center received more than 60,000 complaints about the unpaid toll scam.

WATCH: How to deal with toll scams

This toll scam is targeting Florida drivers

