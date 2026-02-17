The AI disconnect: Small business owners act more optimistic than they feel

Below the surface, many of us may not love the idea of artificial intelligence. But according to a new analysis, small businesses aren't having a knee-jerk reaction.

A new study by Business.com found 12% of small businesses say they are "very likely" to reduce staff due to AI this year. However, 58% say they do not plan to cut jobs at all.

Workers who use A.I. say they save this much time per week

Overall, 30% of those surveyed admit they "act more optimistic about AI than they feel," which experts say shows a disconnect between public enthusiasm and private uncertainty.

When asked how often employees use AI in their workplace, 3 in 10 say they use it daily.

Employees report they save more than five hours a week on average by using artificial intelligence to do their jobs.

Click here to see the full report.