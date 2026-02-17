Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
MoneyConsumer

Actions

The AI disconnect: Small business owners act more optimistic than they feel

Artificial Intelligence Teens
Katie Adkins/AP
Bruce Perry, 17, shows his ChatGPT history at a coffee shop in Russellville, Ark., Tuesday, July 15, 2025.
Artificial Intelligence Teens
Posted

Below the surface, many of us may not love the idea of artificial intelligence. But according to a new analysis, small businesses aren't having a knee-jerk reaction.

A new study by Business.com found 12% of small businesses say they are "very likely" to reduce staff due to AI this year. However, 58% say they do not plan to cut jobs at all.

Workers who use A.I. say they save this much time per week

Overall, 30% of those surveyed admit they "act more optimistic about AI than they feel," which experts say shows a disconnect between public enthusiasm and private uncertainty.

When asked how often employees use AI in their workplace, 3 in 10 say they use it daily.

Employees report they save more than five hours a week on average by using artificial intelligence to do their jobs.

Click here to see the full report.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening