Almost a decade after the first recall for potentially deadly airbags was issued, millions of cars remain on the road with defective airbags.

That has the federal government warning owners of countless models to check if they are driving a recalled car that has not been fixed.

Owners can go to https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls and key in their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their vehicles are part of the recall.

Courtesy NBC News Channel