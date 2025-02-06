STRUGGLING WITH AUTO COSTS? We want to hear from you!

From car repair costs to keeping up with insurance premiums.

We've heard you voice your frustrations related to the cost of vehicles.

We are taking action and working to find you solutions.

So, whether it's soaring car payments or the price of parts, join Thursday, Feb. 20, as senior reporter Matt Sczesny gets you answers live on air starting at 4 p.m.

We will have experts in-studio helping you navigate car-related costs and put money back in your wallet.

Use the form below to send us questions you would like us to answer!