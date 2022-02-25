Stocks up, fear down on Wall Street despite Ukraine invasion

NEW YORK (AP) — Relief flowed through Wall Street on Friday, even as deadly attacks continued to rage in Ukraine. Stocks rose, oil fell and investors turned away from gold and other traditional havens they favor when fear is high.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.7% in afternoon trading, following up on a wild Thursday.

Stocks have swung sharply with uncertainty about how much Russia’s invasion will push up inflation, particularly oil and natural gas prices, and drag on the global economy.

Such big swings are likely to continue in the hours and weeks ahead, with so much uncertainty not only about Ukraine but also about interest rates.