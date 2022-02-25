Watch
MoneyConsumer

Actions

Stocks up, fear down on Wall Street despite Ukraine invasion

Financial Markets Wall Street
Ted Shaffrey/AP
Traders work on the New York Stock Exchange floor in New York, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street Tuesday after another volatile day of trading. Technology companies like Microsoft were again the biggest drag on the market. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Financial Markets Wall Street
Posted at 3:22 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 15:22:59-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Relief flowed through Wall Street on Friday, even as deadly attacks continued to rage in Ukraine. Stocks rose, oil fell and investors turned away from gold and other traditional havens they favor when fear is high.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.7% in afternoon trading, following up on a wild Thursday.

Stocks have swung sharply with uncertainty about how much Russia’s invasion will push up inflation, particularly oil and natural gas prices, and drag on the global economy.

Such big swings are likely to continue in the hours and weeks ahead, with so much uncertainty not only about Ukraine but also about interest rates.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Hollani Davis 'WPTV The Ultimate Traffic Shortcut Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' 480x360

WPTV First Alert Traffic