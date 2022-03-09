Watch
Stocks jump, oil dips in Wall Street’s latest dizzying swing

John Minchillo/AP
A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York. Stocks have fallen sharply so far this year as the market readies for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates to try to tame inflation, which is at its highest level in nearly four decades. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 11:30 AM, Mar 09, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are jumping and oil prices are easing Wednesday in the latest dizzying swings to hit Wall Street.

The S&P 500 was 2.2% higher, following a four-day losing streak that pulled it 13% below its record set early this year.

Such big swings have been jerking markets around in recent weeks as investors grope to guess how much economic damage Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will do.

The swings have struck not only day-to-day but also hour-to-hour.

The chaotic movements are likely to continue with uncertainty so high.

Treasury yields climbed as a hike in interest rates by the Federal Reserve nears.

