Stock gains fade, bond yields rise after Fed raises rates

Wall Street's rally fizzles as oil prices suddenly plunge
Posted at 3:03 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 15:03:22-04

U.S. stock indexes shed much of their gains in afternoon trading Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate hike since 2018.

As Wall Street largely anticipated, the central bank announced it was increasing its key short-term rate by 0.25 percentage points.

The move marks a shift in policy by the Fed away from maintaining ultra-low interest rates as it seeks to tame persistently high inflation.

The S&P 500 was down less than 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% and the Nasdaq rose 0.5%.

Treasury yields rose sharply.

