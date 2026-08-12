Spirit Halloween stores begin to open across Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Get ready to scream with excitement! The spookiest time of year is almost here, and Halloween enthusiasts will be able to shop at 10 temporary Spirit Halloween locations across Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast.
The seasonal retailer typically operates from August through early November, taking over vacant retail spaces to sell costumes, decorations and Halloween accessories.
Some locations have already opened, with others having not yet announced an opening date. For a full list of stores, click here.
Palm Beach County
West Palm Beach (Tanger Outlets)
Address: 1751 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, Suite W500, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Former Store: Forever 21
Status: Currently Open
Royal Palm Beach
Address: 550 North State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
Former Store: Buy Buy Baby
Opening date: Aug. 12 at 11 a.m.
Greenacres
Address: 6770 Forest Hill Boulevard, Greenacres, FL 33413
Former Store: Ace Hardware
Status: Opening in August, exact date TBD
Boynton Beach (2 locations)
9903 South Military Trail Suite A, Boynton Beach, FL 33436
Former Store: Conns
Status: Opening in August, exact date TBD
1632 S Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL 33435
Former Store: JoAnn Fabrics
Opening date: Aug. 12 at 11 a.m.
Boca Raton
Address: 21697 Florida 7, Boca Raton, FL 33428
Former Store: Big Lots
Status: Opening in August, exact date TBD
Martin County
Stuart
Address: 2232 Southeast Federal Highway, Stuart, FL 34994
Former Store: Big Lots
Status: Opening in August, exact date TBD
Jensen Beach
Address: 3281 Northwest Federal Highway, Jensen Beach, FL 34957
Former Store: Clothes 4 Less
Status: Opening in August, exact date TBD
St. Lucie County
Port St. Lucie
Address: 7121 South U.S. Highway 1, Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Former Store: American Freight
Status: Opening in August, exact date TBD
Indian River County
Vero Beach
Address: 1551 U.S. 1
Fomer Store: Goodwill
Status: Opening Aug. 12 at 11 a.m.