Spirit Halloween stores begin to open across Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Get ready to scream with excitement! The spookiest time of year is almost here, and Halloween enthusiasts will be able to shop at 10 temporary Spirit Halloween locations across Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast.

The seasonal retailer typically operates from August through early November, taking over vacant retail spaces to sell costumes, decorations and Halloween accessories.

Some locations have already opened, with others having not yet announced an opening date. For a full list of stores, click here.

Palm Beach County

West Palm Beach (Tanger Outlets)

Address: 1751 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, Suite W500, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Former Store: Forever 21

Status: Currently Open

Royal Palm Beach

Address: 550 North State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

Former Store: Buy Buy Baby

Opening date: Aug. 12 at 11 a.m.

Greenacres

Address: 6770 Forest Hill Boulevard, Greenacres, FL 33413

Former Store: Ace Hardware

Status: Opening in August, exact date TBD

Boynton Beach (2 locations)

9903 South Military Trail Suite A, Boynton Beach, FL 33436

Former Store: Conns

Status: Opening in August, exact date TBD

1632 S Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Former Store: JoAnn Fabrics

Opening date: Aug. 12 at 11 a.m.

Boca Raton

Address: 21697 Florida 7, Boca Raton, FL 33428

Former Store: Big Lots

Status: Opening in August, exact date TBD

Martin County

Stuart

Address: 2232 Southeast Federal Highway, Stuart, FL 34994

Former Store: Big Lots

Status: Opening in August, exact date TBD

Jensen Beach

Address: 3281 Northwest Federal Highway, Jensen Beach, FL 34957

Former Store: Clothes 4 Less

Status: Opening in August, exact date TBD

St. Lucie County

Port St. Lucie

Address: 7121 South U.S. Highway 1, Port St. Lucie, FL 34952

Former Store: American Freight

Status: Opening in August, exact date TBD

Indian River County

Vero Beach

Address: 1551 U.S. 1

Fomer Store: Goodwill

Status: Opening Aug. 12 at 11 a.m.