South Florida heat strains air-conditioning in cars, leaves drivers hot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The oppressive summer in South Florida is making drivers hot.

"AC is the biggest complaint when people come into my shop," Angel Borges, of Angel Auto Care in West Palm Beach, said. "They're always complaining that the AC is taking too long to cool off."

Borges said that's usually because nearly part of the vehicle is heated to temperatures of more than 100 degrees after sitting in the hot sun.

There are several ways to help the air-conditioners in cars, such as parking in the shade and hitting the recirculated air button.

Trey Herbert/WPTV Angel Borges, of Angel Auto Care in West Palm Beach, says he's seen lots of drivers complain that the air-conditioning in their cars is taking too long to cool off.

"You're taking cool air and making it cooler, so then the heat exchange will be lesser, so that means you'll get colder air quicker," Borges said. "And the other thing is (to) make sure that your cabin filter is changed. You don't want any air restrictions."

As for AC repairs, that can be expensive. Even getting a refrigerant recharge can now cost between $250 and $350.

"Refrigerant's gone through the roof," Borges said.