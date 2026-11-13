South Florida families turn to resale shopping to save money as holiday season approaches

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Shoppers were out at the South Florida Fairgrounds on Friday looking for bargains at a large resale event featuring children's items.

"I love the fact that I can save a lot of money, and I like the shopping experience," said Tatiana, a shopper who drove from Port St. Lucie.

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South Florida families turn to resale shopping to save



The resale event is run by Just Between Friends Palm Beach, a consignment shop.

Among the items for sale were tables of toys, racks of clothing and various accessories from playpens to bicycles and strollers.

"Everything here is brought in by local families that have gently used items that their kids have outgrown, and instead of throwing it away, they're able to come bring it here and help other families save on items," says store owner Kim Hazim.

Resale shops are growing in popularity as inflation strains family budgets, and Hazim said this event has grown over the years.

"We used to be in 15,000 square feet; now we're in 30,000 square feet because that's how many families really need to come out," Hazim said.

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Many were getting an early jump on holiday shopping with Black Friday coming later this month, but deals are already out there.

"Black Friday is almost a month-long event," says money-saving expert Andrea Woroch. "Retailers like Best Buy, Nordstrom, even Sephora, they started rolling out doorbuster-like deals on Nov. 1."

She added that good deals are already out there.

"If you're seeing a good deal, and again, I think that 30% off benchmark is a great place to make a purchase at," Woroch said. "And keep in mind, some retailers will offer price adjustments within a week or two weeks."