Singles need to earn over $100k in a year to live comfortably in Florida, study shows

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — From groceries to gas prices, many South Floridians say the cost of living continues to catch up.

Singles need to earn over $100k in a year to live comfortably in Florida

According to a SmartAsset cost-of-living study, in some parts of our area, singles need to earn a little over $109,000 to live comfortably. For a family of four, the amount to live in comfort climbs to nearly $231,000.

"People are really making efforts to scale back," says Chip Lupo, an Analyst for WalletHub. "(They're) obviously not leaving lights on when they're not in the house or in the room."

Lupo says trends show that the most popular way people are curtailing spending is by eating out less. The consumer expert also says trends show people are canceling subscriptions and streaming plans to save.

Earlier this year, a poll by Florida Atlantic University found nearly 47% of Floridians are living from paycheck to paycheck. Some say there's not much more that can be cut out to save money, leaving them searching for ways to get by.