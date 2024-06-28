Shop til you drop at a Lilly Pulitzer resale event this weekend!

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Lilly Pulitzer resale event in April was so successful, the organizer is bringing it back monthly!

The first monthly event is this weekend, when you can browse through more than 1,000 new or like-new Lilly Pulitzer clothes and accessories.

The resale event has moved from its original location to a new permanent location in Lake Park. They’ve doubled the boutique space and added more dressing rooms



Organizer Bonnie Hawthorne is committed to supporting local charities, so each month the event will benefit a local charity. This month’s event will benefit Bella’s Angels.

There is $6 entry fee at the door, or you can spend $25 for a VIP early entry ticket.

If you have some new or like-new Lilly pieces hanging in your closest, you can sell your clothes through the resale shop and make a little money.

Hawthorne is calling her new shop space a "clubhouse." During the month, when the Lilly resale events aren’t happening, the space is available for hosting various events like cookie decorating, sketch and sip sessions, and theme parties.

“I really like the idea of building other businesses and helping the community,” Hawthorne said.



Hawthorne founded the Lilly Lovers of the Palm Beaches social group for local women who share a love of all things Lilly Pulitzer.

June Lilly Resale Dates:

Saturday June 29 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday June 30 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

1441 10th Street, Lake Park

Note: They’ve requested no strollers or large bags due to space limitations. For more information, click here.