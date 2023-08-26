Second Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida' second Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax hHoliday of the year began Saturday and will continue through Sept. 8.

People will be able to stock up on storm supplies without paying sales tax.

This is the first year the state has two disaster-preparedness tax holidays. The first period was from May 27 to June 9, around the June 1 start of the hurricane season.

The sales tax holiday doesn't apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items.

Here are some examples of items that will be tax free:



Ice packs $20 or less.

Batteries $50 or less.

Non-electric food coolers $60 or less.

Carbon monoxide detectors $70 or less.

Tarpaulins $100 or less.

Portable generators $3,000 or less.

A tax bill (HB 7063) included a series of tax holiday, including a three-month holiday, called Freedom Summer, which has provided sales-tax exemptions on recreation and outdoor items and entertainment events that will end Sept. 4.

Examples of the Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday items include children’s athletic equipment that costs $100 or less, kayaks that cost $500 or less, and tickets to concerts and sporting events.

A seven-day Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday will start Sept. 2 to coincide with the Labor Day weekend and offer sales-tax exemptions.

The tool items include:

Work gloves $25 or less.

Hand tools and safety glasses $50 or less.

Tool boxes$75 or less.

Tool belts and hard hats $100 or less.

Work boots175 or less.

Power tools $300 or less.

A Back to School Sales Tax Holiday was July 24 through Aug. 6. A second exemption period will begin Jan. 1, 2024 and extend through Jan. 14.