Sales tax holiday for tools runs Sept. 3-9 in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new tax holiday starts Saturday in Florida, allowing workers to save some cash on a variety of tools.

The sales tax holiday runs from Sept. 3-9 and includes items like power tools, shop lights and toolboxes.

Below is a full list of eligible items:

Selling for $25 or less per pair:



Work gloves

Selling for $50 or less per item:



Duffle bags

Hand tools

LED flashlights

Protective coveralls

Tote bags

Selling for $50 or less per pair (or the equivalent if sold in sets of more than one pair):



Safety glasses

Selling for $75 or less per item:



Toolboxes

Selling for $100 or less per item:



Electrical voltage and testing equipment

Shop lights

Tool belts

Selling for $125 or less per item:



Industry code books

Industry textbooks

Selling for $150 or less per item:



Drain opening tools

Handheld pipe cutters

Plumbing inspection equipment

Power tool batteries

Selling for $175 or less per pair:



Work boots

Selling for $300 or less per item:



Power tools

Toolboxes for vehicles

The tax holiday does not apply to rentals of any eligible items, or to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.

