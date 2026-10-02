Rising dating costs push Gen Z, millennials toward cheaper date nights

The price of dating is going up, and younger adults are looking for less expensive ways to enjoy a date night, according to new data.

Payment app Zelle did some research and found 84% of Gen Z and Millennial daters say rising costs have led them to date less, choose less expensive activities or just stop dating.

WATCH BELOW: Gen Z, Millennials seek cheaper date nights, study says

Higher Prices Impacts Date Night for Gen Z and Millennials

Over half also say they value being thoughtful, honest and transparent with money and prefer planning a budget-friendly date.

A few adults in their 20s told me a night with a TV movie and ordering food is usually preferred.

“Not anything extravagant," said Nia Pierre. "I like something that's casual or activity-filled, but it usually starts off like a coffee date or something."

And when it comes to paying for the date, 52% say they don't want to make the situation awkward.

"I would say usually the guy pays, but yeah, it's like a 50-50 thing when deciding if it’s the guy or girl," Pierre said.