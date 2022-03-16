Watch
MoneyConsumer

Actions

Retail sales up 0.3% in February amid higher prices

Shopping
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Nam Y. Huh/AP
Shopping
Posted at 10:23 AM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 10:23:44-04

NEW YORK (AP) — After beginning the year in a buying mood, Americans slowed their spending in February as prices for food, gasoline, toothpaste and just about everything else continue to rise.

Retail sales increased 0.3% after registering a revised 4.9% jump from December to January, fueled by wage gains, solid hiring and more money in banking accounts, according to the Commerce Department.

January’s increase was the biggest jump in spending since last March, when American households received a final federal stimulus check of $1,400.

Business at restaurants rose 2.5% in February, while online sales fell 3.7%. Department stores saw a 1.6% increase.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News