Watch
MoneyConsumer

Actions

Resilient shoppers push retail sales up 0.7% in September

items.[0].image.alt
Gunnar Rathbun/AP IMAGES FOR WALMART
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WALMART - Excited customers shop Walmart's Black Friday event in Bentonville, AR, on Nov. 24, 2016. The retailer stocked its physical and digital aisles with the season's hottest items. (Gunnar Rathbun/AP Images for Walmart)
7 tips for making the most of Black Friday shopping
Posted at 9:22 AM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 09:22:36-04

NEW YORK (AP) -- Americans continued to spend at a solid clip in September despite rising prices and snarled global supply chains that are limiting the flow of goods.

Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.7% in September from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday.

Sales at clothing and accessories stores rose 1.1%, while online sales were up 0.6%. Sales at gasoline stations rose1.8%, boosted by higher prices at the pump. Sales at restaurants and bars, many of which believed they were through the worst of the pandemic until the arrival of the delta variant, rose 0.3% from the month before.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)