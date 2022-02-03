Ram trucks recalled to tighten loose windshield wiper nuts

DETROIT (AP) -- Stellantis is recalling nearly 202,000 Ram heavy-duty pickups and chassis cabs to tighten a loose nut that can stop the windshield wipers from working properly.

The recall covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and some 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs, all from the 2019 and 2020 model years. Most are in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, but some are in other global markets.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Thursday that the wiper arms may loosen, possibly causing a malfunction that can reduce visibility. That can increase the risk of a crash, although Stellantis says it knows of no crashes or injuries.

Dealers will tighten the nuts. Owners will be notified by letter starting March 18.

The recall came after Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, received more than 700 reports of wipers coming loose. The automaker opened an investigation in November and decided to do a recall on Jan. 20.

The recall is an expansion of one from April of 2020 in which more than 425,000 light-duty Ram pickups and Jeep Compass SUVs were recalled for the same problem.