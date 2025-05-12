Publix voluntarily recalls GreenWise pear, kiwi, spinach and pea baby food pouches due to lead

LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix Super Markets said it has voluntary recalled its GreenWise pear, kiwi, spinach and pea baby food pouches distributed to Publix grocery stores in the company’s eight-state operating area.

The supermarket chain said its product is sold in 4-ounce plastic pouches and has the potential to be contaminated with elevated levels of lead.

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted products have been removed from all store shelves,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous on its website. “To date, there have been no reported cases of illness. Consumers who have purchased the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund. Publix customers with additional questions may call our customer care department toll-free at 1-800-242-1227 or visit our website at publix.com.”

The product's Global Trade Item Number (GTIN) is 41415-00901 with a best if used by date of 11/01/2025.

Publix said it currently operates 1,404 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky.